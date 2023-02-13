NORAD shot down another UFO. If they're smart, they'll leave. pic.twitter.com/6g5G0xFMQV
— American Progressives (@TAProgressives) February 12, 2023
I have no way of knowing if the DoD definition of “unidentified flying object” is the traditional one, but a lot of people are very interested in knowing — especially after the events of this weekend.
We interrupt this pandemic to tell you about a spy balloon to tell you about a UFO to tell you about an airborne toxic event cover-up to tell you about another UFO
— Alie Ward (@alieward) February 12, 2023
So… an… actual… UFO. https://t.co/RoUwU9GLrD
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 11, 2023
And now there’s No. 4, shaped like… an octagon?
Breaking News: The U.S. has shot down a fourth flying object, this one over Lake Huron, officials said. https://t.co/05DukZSAz7
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 12, 2023
2 thoughts on “Little green men”
I thought the new DOD terminology was UAP, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena??
We can shoot them down? So Nah, not a ‘Little Green Men’ UFO. Maybe like that helium filled contraption like that family in CO launched some years back.