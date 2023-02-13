Little green men

0 shares Share

NORAD shot down another UFO. If they're smart, they'll leave. pic.twitter.com/6g5G0xFMQV — American Progressives (@TAProgressives) February 12, 2023

I have no way of knowing if the DoD definition of “unidentified flying object” is the traditional one, but a lot of people are very interested in knowing — especially after the events of this weekend.

We interrupt this pandemic to tell you about a spy balloon to tell you about a UFO to tell you about an airborne toxic event cover-up to tell you about another UFO — Alie Ward (@alieward) February 12, 2023

And now there’s No. 4, shaped like… an octagon?

Breaking News: The U.S. has shot down a fourth flying object, this one over Lake Huron, officials said. https://t.co/05DukZSAz7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 12, 2023

