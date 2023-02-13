Little green men

~ susie

 

I have no way of knowing if the DoD definition of “unidentified flying object” is the traditional one, but a lot of people are very interested in knowing — especially after the events of this weekend.

And now there’s No. 4, shaped like… an octagon?

 

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “Little green men

  2. We can shoot them down? So Nah, not a ‘Little Green Men’ UFO. Maybe like that helium filled contraption like that family in CO launched some years back.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *