Me and Betty White

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

My new car looks just like this.

So my friend lent me the money to buy a reliable car. As a result, I got a 2003 Honda CRV, considered to be one of the most reliable older vehicles. The owner did a lot of recent work.

HOWEVER. Most of that work was half-assed and it took me several months and every penny I had to get it done all over again. I learned an important lesson: If you buy a used car from New England, be prepared to replace every single thing that meets snow and salt. Oh well.

The car is, however, very pretty. (Because she is a blinding shade of white, I call her Betty White.) She does have this one lingering problem with the check engine light due to the catalytic converter, so as you’re reading this, I’m driving out to Lancaster County to (I’m not making this up) a Mennonite exhaust shop.

Which for some reason cracks me up.

I am driving there because it is much cheaper than the $4400 quoted by the regular, non-Mennonite mechanic near me. God bless those Mennonites!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

