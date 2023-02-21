Republican performance act

Cliff Schecter, via Blue Amp Media:

Yet another Republican has been exposed as a total fraud. Rep. a hardline RW Republican (are there any other kinds?) is, like Anna Paulina Luna (Mayerhofer) and international criminal with at least five names, George Santos, a made up person.

He has claimed at conferences, speeches, in writing, etc that he is an economist…yeah, we hand out actual degrees for that. He claimed he was in law enforcement. He wasn’t (quick, Andy, flash a plastic kid’s badge, like Herschel Walker). He lied about his schooling, lied about being an “international sex trafficking expert,” which, um…why would you even say that?? And, if so, maybe you wanna investigate Matt Gaetz?

Remember the good ole days when Republicans only had to claim “I’m not a witch.” How far we’ve come. Now Ogles, Santos, Mayerhofer or whatever her name is, they’re all symptoms of the GOP disease–it’s all policy, about becoming famous because many of them tried the old fashioned way (singing, dancing, acting, etc) and failed. I mean, have you seen that awful eye-bleach worthy video of James O’Keefe trying to be a ballroom dancer?

This is who they are. No policy, just performance. Watch the video.