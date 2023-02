Pastor Joel Osteen pays himself an annual salary of $54,000,000 from his church profits. He had a custom garage built with 20 car stalls for each of his custom vehicles. His favorite is a Ferrari 458 Italia that cost $270,000. He lives in a 70,000 sq ft mansion.

In the New… https://t.co/KH0Q28WRqN pic.twitter.com/fjg9FiKSyk

— Michael Cleere (@mikecleere) February 20, 2023