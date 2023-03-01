How it’s done

0 shares Share

Among a group of next-generation Democrats, Rep. Eric Swalwell is one of those who has stood out in proving he knows how to play this game. Look, we’d love to have a policy-focused Congress filled with members who respected their oath, only sought to do what’s best for their constituents and the United States of America and believed in democracy.

But you legislate with the Congress you have.

We have watched the Republican Party transform from a center-right entity with largely bad policies and extremists in their caucus to a fully extreme, wholly performative, corrupt, cruel and incompetent collection of D-list no-talent bullshitters.

They seek only to divide, obstruct and get that coveted invite on the Fox “News” channel. So it has been more and more urgent over the past 40 years that Democrats digest a few simple principles:

1) They will smear you and lie about you. Leave no lie unanswered, or people will believe it and that bell is very hard to un-ring.

2) This isn’t a debating club, Republicans are seeking to overthrow our government and do Putin’s bidding. So when they attack, use emotional language and turn it around to truthfully and mercifully put the smack down on them.

3) Constantly mock them and expose them for the lunatics they are, because it communicates to the world that they aren’t serious people–they are in fact dangerous. Their ideas aren’t to be taken seriously, their threat deadly seriously.

