0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Aww, they’re picking on this motherfucker for having his own airport! Honestly, whatever patience I once had with these “Christian” leaders is long gone.

Comes out in an interview that this Christian preacher is worth over $700M and has a $45M personal plane all at the expense of the congregation donations. He’s trying to explain it here to his church. He’s a piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/xSrzyI4GBY — Meet in the Middle (@jstrandt) March 4, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook