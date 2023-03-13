Unfortunately, I don’t think they had much choice about this. But that doesn’t mean I like it. Via the Washington Post:
The series of crisis maneuvers by federal authorities — announced just hours before the start of trading in Asia — reflected the fear that has rippled through the banking sector just a few days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which many financial experts thought initially was confined to one part of the economy.
The decision by Treasury to backstop all of SVB’s deposits — not just those up to $250,000 that are automatically insured under federal law — will likely ignite a political firestorm over the decision to protect the assets of tech firms, venture capitalists, and other rich people in California.
