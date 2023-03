0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

WATCH: An artist in London plans to live in a dumpster for a year, aiming to draw attention to the 'crazy' price of renting a room in Britain's capital amid a cost-of-living crisis pic.twitter.com/96yGsL8UHu — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2023

Seem strange? We have people in America living in their cars — and storage units:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook