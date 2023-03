0 shares Share

It disturbs me deeply that politicians around the world seem to think putting money and will behind climate remediation IS FUCKING OPTIONAL.

Scientists have set out a way to suck planet-heating carbon pollution from the air, turn it into sodium bicarbonate and store it in oceans, according to a new paper. https://t.co/2EPcOaFHDd — CNN International (@cnni) March 13, 2023

