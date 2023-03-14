If Joe Scarborough says your mother loves you, check it out

~ susie

He’s not as bad as he used to be, but Christ. Yesterday he was pushing this bullshit again

As I said, Angus King is NOT a Democrat. This move to “reform” Social Security is NOT bi-partisan. And Scarborough sat there, bragging that he’s been pushing to slash — excuse me, “reform” Social Security. The way you do it is the remove the cap on taxable income, not by slashing Social Security.

Fuck these Republicans. You know, I’m a pretty even-tempered person, but this kind of class war bullshit really makes me crazy.

Wealthy politicians live to be 90, not most of us. Spoken like an Oxford University elite who’s got a cush job.

 

