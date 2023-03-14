If Joe Scarborough says your mother loves you, check it out

0 shares Share

He’s not as bad as he used to be, but Christ. Yesterday he was pushing this bullshit again

As I said, Angus King is NOT a Democrat. This move to “reform” Social Security is NOT bi-partisan. And Scarborough sat there, bragging that he’s been pushing to slash — excuse me, “reform” Social Security. The way you do it is the remove the cap on taxable income, not by slashing Social Security.

Fuck these Republicans. You know, I’m a pretty even-tempered person, but this kind of class war bullshit really makes me crazy.

while simultaneously blocking gun safety reform, action on climate change, and comprehensive immigration reform—which will help fix our labor shortage and Social Security insolvency—Republicans now want you to begin work during childhood & won’t “allow” you to retire until age 70 https://t.co/GJ0q60gk7E — 𝚋𝚊𝚡𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚋𝚎𝚊𝚗 (@TheBaxterBean) March 13, 2023

Wealthy politicians live to be 90, not most of us. Spoken like an Oxford University elite who’s got a cush job.

