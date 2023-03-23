0 shares Share

Profits on Medicare Advantage plans are at least double what insurers earn from other kinds of policies. Gee, I wonder why?

There is tons of evidence that insurers in the program have been manipulating a program that pays them extra fees for enrolling customers with more illnesses. The change took away payments for some of diagnoses that are gamed the most. — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) March 22, 2023

@ReedAbelson and I wrote last year about how nearly every major player in Medicare Advantage is facing a federal fraud lawsuit for this type of behavior. https://t.co/vWAc2mncY1 — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) March 22, 2023

