Grand jury vote delayed

In case you were wondering why Trump wasn’t indicted yet:

Hence the DA Bragg order for the Grand Jury to be on call for Thursday. https://t.co/qaWxnuaNhk

HOLY CRAP: Trump attorney Joe Tacopina defending Donald on the Stormy Daniels case said he's never spoken to her, but guess what?

Stormy Daniels just turned over her communications she had with Trump's attorney to Alvin Bragg's office at the Manhattan DA!

This now results in… pic.twitter.com/uPwUj3Ai1n

— Trending Liberal (@TrendingLiberal) March 22, 2023