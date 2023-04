Crow sits on the board of AEI, which lobbies against tax hikes on billionaires and writes briefs to Justice Thomas. Crow lavished millions in gifts on Thomas. Is this corrupt? Probably.

Does it have the appearance of corruption? Absolutely.

Justice Thomas needs to resign.

