This is urgent not just for queer folks in Uganda but for the globe. Born, the original bill’s author verified for me, in a U.S.-led group, The Family, the bill will be copied by other nations & everywhere move the bar of legitimacy all the way to genocide. https://t.co/TieYbT87Dv

— THE UNDERTOW, by Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) April 20, 2023