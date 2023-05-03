Funny, how these cultists see Trump. They dress him up in the trappings of professions he could never abide, attribute to him feats he could never have achieved, put words in his mouth he never spoke, cover him in muscles he never had.

— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) May 2, 2023