Uvalde families asked the TX Legislature to raise the age to purchase semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21. The bill wasn't given a hearing until April 19 and they were kept waiting for 12+ hours to testify. The bill is pending in committee; Mon. is the last day it can be advanced. pic.twitter.com/EXK2poNxQD

— Forrest Wilder (@Forrest4Trees) May 7, 2023