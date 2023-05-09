0 shares Share

That would be Jeffrey Yaas, the right-wing billionaire who’s trying to anoint Rebecca Rhynhart as the next Philadelphia mayor. She’s not terrible, she’s just not strong enough to take on the problems with the schools:

A people-powered movement showed up to say no to a rightwing billionaire trying to buy this election to line his own pockets—and say yes to vibrant public schools, to safe communities, to affordable housing, and to a strong labor movement #SayNoToYass #AllEyesonYass pic.twitter.com/xJeKqCyboW — Maggie Hart (@magghart) May 8, 2023

