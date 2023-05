This is the same guy who’s gunning for Hunter Biden:

Whoa. Shocking reports about House Republican Oversight Chair James Comer's past behavior are once again being resurfaced.

James Comer's ex-girlfriend says Comer repeatedly abused her both physically and mentally.

She says Comer hit her and forced her to run all of her… pic.twitter.com/mtZVzzzOaI

— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 10, 2023