I've been thinking about some of the Republican responses to the E. Jean Carroll verdict (i.e. Rubio calling it all a "joke") and this point I made in an interview a few years ago. What else can they say? Admit they've been wrong for years? https://t.co/E3kAFIdwES pic.twitter.com/JQz5ya7W9V

— Matthew Sitman (@MatthewSitman) May 10, 2023