People think I’m the crazy one for not wanting to get surgery in an unsafe place:

"The removal of masks in healthcare settings is mind-boggling. It’s kind of in the same vein as if people were like, “Yeah, well, HIV is not new anymore, so people handling blood or contaminated material don’t need to wear gloves in a healthcare setting.” https://t.co/rLvluSfyMU

— Nancy Delagrave, Covid-Stop (@RougeMatisse) May 10, 2023