I’m with Larry Tribe and Jamie Raskin on this one: Invoke the 14th, and tell the Kevin McCarthy and the House Republicans to go fuck themselves. And if the lawless SCOTUS tries to interfere, tell them to go fuck themselves, too.

Twelve years after a Democratic president and a divided Congress reached a debt limit agreement after months of grueling negotiations, a similar dynamic has complicated the debt limit discussion. https://t.co/OR4RwXSkP4

