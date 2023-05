0 shares Share

I am going to be so pissed off if Biden folds in any significant way:

Negotiations on a spending package that would avert a US default are serious and continuing, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard said Sunday as she repeated calls for Congress to lift the debt limit https://t.co/9fWHJwp6u6 — Bloomberg (@business) May 15, 2023

