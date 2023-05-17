Biden’s gonna fold, isn’t he?

0 shares Share

1. Unspecified across-the-board cuts to nondefense discretionary spending, down by one-third on average in 2024, after inflation. The cuts would then expand to roughly 59%, on average, by 2033

Does this mean WIC? Border security? Pells? FBI? No one knows

2. Defund the tax police – make it harder for IRS to collect taxes legally owed by wealthy/corporate tax cheats, and set back the agency’s other IT upgrades.

(Would also increase deficits) https://t.co/DXeyUIweFe — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 16, 2023

3. Medicaid work requirements – which sound nice, but are a solution in search of a problem. See Arkansas's disastrous experiment, which did not boost employment but did cause a lot of poor working people to lose their healthcare.

4. Provision to grind entire regulatory system to a halt, by requiring Congress’s approval for all major regs. That includes deregulatory action too btw

Congress can barely do the things it’s responsible for now. Like, say, paying our existing billshttps://t.co/biSBM4JgEX — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 16, 2023

Here's a separate thread on what happens if Republicans don't get their way, and instead force a default.

