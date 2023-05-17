I don’t get it

0 shares Share

If Fake Laughing was an Olympic sport Ron DeSantis would win the Gold pic.twitter.com/Hfw8ovBE6u — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) May 16, 2023

Rhonda Santis thinks shitting all over the state of Florida is something to be proud of. “Look what I did for Florida. I can do that for the rest of the country!”

I wish I could say voters are too smart to fall for it, but you know.

Let’s see. He blew up one of the best state colleges in the country, forced hundreds of teachers out of their jobs, made sure public schools were a disaster with his Don’t Say Gay law, passed a draconian abortion law (and as a result, has guaranteed that the best med school graduates won’t even consider working in Florida). His immigration laws mean his state can’t hire enough foreign nurses to meet the demand, the cost of housing is through the fucking roof, and so are the insurance rates. Because rather than help the seniors who can’t afford insurance, he gave tax cuts to the wealthiest. What else? Picked an asinine fight with Disney, the state’s largest employer and taxpayer, and refuses to do a goddamned thing about climate change. Oh, and he tortured prisoners at Gitmo.

This is just off the top of my head, mind.

