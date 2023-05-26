Breaking News: Oath Keepers' founder Stewart Rhodes was just sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the January 6th attack on the Capitol building.
Judge Mehta said in the sentencing that "Treason has been determined to be the appropriate analogue." The… pic.twitter.com/AiZMjnhYJP
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 25, 2023
“I never have said this to anyone I have sentenced: You pose an ongoing threat and peril to our democracy and the fabric of this country,” District Judge Amit Mehta told Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes before ultimately sentencing him to 18 years for seditious conspiracy.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 25, 2023
I think my favorite part of the Stewart Rhodes sentencing so far was when his attorney spent 10 minutes arguing for a guidelines reduction for ‘Acceptance of Responsibility,’ then Rhodes gets up an hour later and blames it on Antifa.
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2023
One thought on “Woo hoo”
Close to an appropriate sentence. Death is the only reward for traitors.