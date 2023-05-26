Breaking News: Oath Keepers' founder Stewart Rhodes was just sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the January 6th attack on the Capitol building.

Judge Mehta said in the sentencing that "Treason has been determined to be the appropriate analogue." The… pic.twitter.com/AiZMjnhYJP

— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 25, 2023