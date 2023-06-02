0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Unless they’ve changed the laws since I was a reporter, this sure as hell sounds like a federal ERISA violation and old Ron has a real problem. Now I’m beginning to wonder if his wife Casey used her $34 million “hurricane relief fund” to launder donations back to Ron, because it really is surprising that he’s raised $8.5 million in such a short amount of time. But then, I’m a suspicious sort!

Recent report that DeSantis steered pension funds to Wall Street money managers who donated to his campaign. If accurate, this is *huge.* Would mean he's ripping off state employees—cops, teachers, etc. Also potentially criminal. More investigation needed.https://t.co/TRfvP2WWwk — Andrew Warren (@AndrewWarrenFL) June 1, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

