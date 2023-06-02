BFD

~ susie

Unless they’ve changed the laws since I was a reporter, this sure as hell sounds like a federal ERISA violation and old Ron has a real problem. Now I’m beginning to wonder if his wife Casey used her $34 million “hurricane relief fund” to launder donations back to Ron, because it really is surprising that he’s raised $8.5 million in such a short amount of time. But then, I’m a suspicious sort!

