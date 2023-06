Can you imagine your child having a 104.9 degree fever, but the "nurse" on duty—in a facility without working security cameras—says, "no, sorry, she has to stay in the Border Patrol jail where you've been for the last 8 days." Anadith died the following day. https://t.co/PcvH8ZmQKY

— Adam Isacson (@adam_wola) June 1, 2023