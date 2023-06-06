I hate pollen

0 shares Share

I have really had it with all this stinking pollen. We’re not getting enough rain, but we’re getting plenty of breezes spreading this green crap all over the place. Meanwhile, fire weather watch and air quality alerts issued for southeastern PA for Tuesday. Wildfires have been popping up in unexpected places.

On Sunday, my eyes were burning. Yesterday, I added a splitting sinus headache to the symptoms. I tried Excedrin and ice packs. Finally, I resorted to the nuclear bomb of sinus treatments: Pepsi. That finally did the trick, but of course I had trouble sleeping from the caffeine. Oh well.

Did you know that caffeine crosses the blood-brain barrier much more quickly and efficiently when it’s carried via carbonation? So there you go.

