Happy Flag Day!

Breaking: Former President Donald Trump and aide Walt Nauta have now been formally arrested at the Miami courthouse.
The allegations seem very significant.
The evidence seems very damming.
The potential prison time for the charges are severe.
Only time will tell whether or not… pic.twitter.com/vo18fPrJH0
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 13, 2023
Trump will voluntarily surrender and be arrested along with Walt "Where Do You Want Dese Boxes, Boss?" Nauta, aka the Diet Coke Valet, who is STILL working for him
This is proof Trump isn't the "target of a witch hunt" because he's not being charged alone#TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/GVVRXhOf9r
— Tara Dublin ((isn’t paying for this)) 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 (@taradublinrocks) June 13, 2023
Jake Tapper asks the CNN control room to stop running footage of Trump visiting a Miami cafe right after his arraignment.
"I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that. We’ve seen it already." pic.twitter.com/ivjTf5m2JV
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 13, 2023