How much I hate born-again Trumper J.D. Vance? A man who lied about his family in his own shitty book? All the academic types I knew were praising it. I thought it sucked. (So did the movie.)

J.D. Vance is not just a clown, he is also a dangerous one:

"Until Merrick Garland stops using his agency to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, I will hold all DoJ nominees."pic.twitter.com/aDoQxfhILh

