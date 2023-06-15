Do I really need to remind you

What Fox is?
"Fox News is a pro-Nazi, pro-pedophile, rapist-enabling news network, say critics" https://t.co/pKtDNI8ljS
— Ashton Pittman 🏳️🌈 (@ashtonpittman) June 14, 2023
I wrote Fox News last night asking for comment on it airing an alert last night calling president Biden a "wannabe dictator." The company just responded with the following statement and zero additional explanation:
“The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.” pic.twitter.com/ihWX8TzN2a
— Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) June 14, 2023