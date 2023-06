0 shares Share

To keep track of the Trump indictments. I’m a lot more interested in the Jan. 6th investigation, both on the federal level and the one in the state of Georgia.

Even trying to keep track of all of Trump’s lies about the documents just makes my head hurt. Like yesterday, when he started accusing Jack Smith of “planting” the documents.

Just fuck him, fuck Fox, and fuck these Republicans who, rightly or not, are so afraid of Trump voters that they can’t tell them the simple truth.

