It’s nice to have Dems in charge of I-95 rebuild

Opening soon, I hope:

On Wednesday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the demolition of the southbound lanes, which were found to be unsafe after the collapse of the northbound lanes, will be completed by Thursday.

He says the first step after demolition will be to backfill the area and pave it to allow motorists to return to the roadway with three lanes on each side of the interstate.

“This approach will allow us to avoid delays through the shipment and supply chain issues and pursue a simple, quicker path,” Shapiro said. “Once complete, cars and trucks can return to this stretch of I-95 and then we will work together to build a permanent bridge while making sure we keep six lanes of traffic open at all times.”

[…] Philadelphia-based construction company Buckley & Company, Inc. was granted the contract for the demolition and reconstruction projects and members of the Philadelphia Building trades are prepared to work 24/7 to get the roadway reopen, officials announced.

“That means around the clock work that you see going on here during the demo phase is going to continue until this road is reopened,” Shapiro said.