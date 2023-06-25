Silver springs

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

More in a series of songs in which Stevie Nicks is rubbing Lindsey Buckingham’s nose in the dirt:

Time cast a spell on you but you won’t forget me

I know I could’ve loved you but you would not let me

I’ll follow you down ’til the sound of my voice will haunt you

You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you.

For the first time, I get Stevie’s witch image. She’s basically casting a curse on her former lover!

Just as an aside, despite all the creative effort spilled on Lindsey, Stevie says that the real love of her life was Joe Walsh.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

