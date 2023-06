#Florida man fires 30 AR-15 rounds at guy he thought was intruder but was actually his pool cleaner. Cleaner suffered minor injuries from shrapnel & flying glass. Sheriff says no charges will be filed b/c of idiotic Stand Your Ground law. https://t.co/EIGy5X0Nqb via @EmmaUber7

— Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) June 26, 2023