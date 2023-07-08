0 shares Share

I used to stumble into triangles all too easily, and while I was in one of them, I fixated on this song — because I felt the real girlfriend must be so special to claim his love. (I know, right?) Now that I’m old, I know my problem with certain men is that I am decidedly not ordinary, and it scares them. One of my friend’s husbands told me, “If I met you when I was single, I would have been too intimidated to talk to you.” So along the way, I finally realized that the right person would not be intimidated. (The other thing I learned is, just because they’re not intimidated doesn’t mean they’re the right person! But that’s another story.)

