Most people know her as the mother of the girl with the green sneakers, but she is also a relentless activist against guns. Send her money if she asks:

Kimberly Mata-Rubio—mother of victim Alexandria "Lexi" Rubio who was killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre last year—announces she is running for mayor of the community. https://t.co/KfDHEQptAH — ABC News (@ABC) July 27, 2023

