Swimming was important part of summer. I had many swimming holes, still do.

Left to right: Miss Ann (RIP) would cook enough food on Sunday for a crowd.

And we would show up and help clean up after…

Me… I roll… I love swimming in that pond…

Denice, my bestie…

Dave, my ex and we are still good friends

Ellen… daughter of Miss Ann

She has a story to write…

Maybe… I do to as well..

