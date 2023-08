When Andy Biggs, who literally helped plan the insurrection, says your “whistleblower” is full of shit, it might be time to reconsider your strategy to smear the President.

— Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@jimstewartson) July 31, 2023