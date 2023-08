Ever wondered why UnitedHealth Group has so much power in healthcare?

A NEW deeply-researched piece from @KristaKBrown & @SaraLSirota tells the 50-year story of the behemoth's rapacious rise to dominance – from inventing PBMs to serial acquisitions.👇 https://t.co/N7EDZs001i

— American Economic Liberties Project (@econliberties) August 2, 2023