No, Merrick Garland was not trying to ‘drag it out’

@emptywheel has gone to great lengths explaining and showing proof that the wheels of Justice were moving before the Committee and while it took a long time to process the phones to move on. Best timeline about encrypted apps and client privilege I have seen on Twitter. ⬇️ https://t.co/OUFuJyz9tm — karen langsam 🟦🧡🇺🇦 (@karen_langsam) August 3, 2023

This alleged conspiracy was conducted BY LAWYERS using ENCRYPTED APPs. If you read something about how long this investigation took that doesn't address those two facts, you can use it as kitty litter. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 3, 2023

When a conspiracy is conducted BY LAWYERS on ENCRYPTED APPS, it means you have to go phone by phone (bc that's how you get the encrypted apps), and for each one conduct a privilege review. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 3, 2023

We know the phones used in this conspiracy were seized on the following dates: Rudy: April 28, 2021

John Eastman: June 2022

Jeffrey Clark: June 2022

Boris Epshteyn: September 2022

Mike Roman: September 2022 Each phone of a lawyer will take AT LEAST 6 months to review. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 3, 2023

Rudy's privilege review, which was set into motion on LITERALLY Lisa Monaco's first day on the job, took 9 months. DOJ successfully got EVERYTHING reviewed, meaning when J6 got PC for it, the content was ready. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 3, 2023

Incidentally if you think 6 months for a lawyer phone review is a lot, consider James O'Keefe. The review of HIS phone has been going on 636 days, since November 5, 2021. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 3, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

