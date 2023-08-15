I know Trump got indicted last night

Here you go. Details available much later.

Victor Shi on Twitter: “WOW. What an image of the front cover of the indictment to soak in. It shows there are TEN indictments the Grand Jury has just issued. TEN. Justice and accountability are here. https://t.co/Yn9TFm9g56” / X

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/110893712805150244

But I’m taking the day off. I had a traumatic day yesterday, involving a Toyota Highlander that slammed into my car downtown. I think mine is totaled. I don’t know for sure, but it doesn’t look good. I think the frame is bent.

I just want a day off to de-stress and go see my chiropractor, because everything hurts. See you tomorrow!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

