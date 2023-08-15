Here you go. Details available much later.
Victor Shi on Twitter: “WOW. What an image of the front cover of the indictment to soak in. It shows there are TEN indictments the Grand Jury has just issued. TEN. Justice and accountability are here. https://t.co/Yn9TFm9g56” / X
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/110893712805150244
But I’m taking the day off. I had a traumatic day yesterday, involving a Toyota Highlander that slammed into my car downtown. I think mine is totaled. I don’t know for sure, but it doesn’t look good. I think the frame is bent.
I just want a day off to de-stress and go see my chiropractor, because everything hurts. See you tomorrow!
One thought on “I know Trump got indicted last night”
Very sorry to hear of your recent crisis. Hope the only serious damage is to your car, not to you.
The Georgia indictment is really the only thing at a national level that makes sense to me as a response to the broad operation to overthrow the election. The effort to overturn the election was, perhaps, most egregious, well documented, and public in Georgia (“Find me 11,780 votes”). But it was clearly a national operation involving central planning/organization and various schemes in many states. Of course Trump’s lawyers (and others indicted) will try to get the venue moved to the Fed level, to avoid judgement in a Georgia County unfavorable to him and to delay the process. But why the hell was this not initiated by the US DOJ months and months ago.
Perhaps there are at least plausible reasons why Merrick Garland dithered so long before appointing a Special Counsel even to pursue much narrower charges. I would like to hear them. Because the only thing I can come up with is that Garland is a cowering wimp, whose main purpose is to not rock the (political) boat. Which, coincidentally, is the Democratic epidemic disease that has enabled Republicans to move the Overton window rightward for at least the past four decades. Garland’s inaction is reminiscent of Obama’s refusal to consider investigation and prosecution of the obviously fraudulent and illegal actions of major financial institutions, and their leaders who caused the economic meltdown of 2008.
Not to say Dems have not had some victories, but it has become commonplace to acknowledge that Dems currently represent a political position and organization similar to where Republicans were fifty years ago. In domestic social and economic policy. In foreign and military policy they are now further right than the Republicans, as the war monger party.
My hat is off to Fanni Willis, although I suspect her valiant efforts will be somehow absorbed into the Borg, and smothered in their crib. As always, happy to be wrong.