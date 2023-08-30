Ron DeSantis keeps trying to fashion himself a "law and order" guy.
He yanked Orlando's top prosecutor from office for being too "woke."
She was in the final stages of an investigation into widespread corruption by sheriff's deputies.@thedailybeast:https://t.co/WHSfbDm5P3
— Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) August 28, 2023
One thought on “Corrupt asshole”
Yes. A corrupt asshole who is astoundingly unpopular given all the free support and attention he has received from the media and the “Anybody but Trump” Republicans and even slimy Dems like Joe Lieberman. Not someone you would like to have a beer with. Any of them.