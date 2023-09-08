The senator from Alabama who actually lives in Florida lied about his father’s service record?
Several things Tommy Tuberville has said about his father's WW2 service are false.
– lied about his age & enlisted at 16. 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘. His draft registration card shows he submitted it on July 16, 1943 – his 18th birthday.
– earned 5 bronze stars – 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘. Tuberville earned… pic.twitter.com/3EN3dCjd8V
— Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) July 26, 2023
"He’s really put his thumb on the jugular here of the U.S. Armed Forces…The Republican Party and the leaders in the Senate need to put a stop to this. And that’s certainly the message that’s been delivered by the service secretaries." –@GeneralClark https://t.co/fA8oB19Zps
— VoteVets (@votevets) September 7, 2023