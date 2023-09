So HE’S the oppressed one!

At #Florida @GovRonDeSantis event in Jax, Black man says, "You have allowed people to hunt people like me,ā€ leading DeSantis to angrily respond, ā€œIā€™m not going to let you accuse me of committing criminal activity!" https://t.co/sQFp7seyHI via @SteveLemongello

— Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) September 7, 2023