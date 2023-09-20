I’ve never seen this happen before

But some less-crazy Republicans are out pushing hard in the media to stop a GOP shutdown. Some people are determined not to lose their majority if they can help it:
Mike Lawler, Republican from NY, on hard-right and demands over spending.
“This is not conservative Republicanism. This is stupidity. … These people can't define a win. They don’t know how to take yes for an answer. It is a clown show.”
Says “lunatics” put them in this spot pic.twitter.com/Kp67wukgDl
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 19, 2023
Biden-district Rep. Don Bacon says he’s amenable to the conservative proposal to set topline spending in the CR at 2022 levels: “It would go to the Senate. We’d get a compromise back … so it wouldn’t be the final number when all is said and done.”
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 19, 2023