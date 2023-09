The Nov. 7 elections in PA & OH are the next battlegrounds for reproductive rights.

What you’re about to see is happening to little girls & women all over our country.

Watch the sequel to "Republicans In Your Bedroom:"

"Republicans Watching Your Daughter."#MAGAIsWatchingYou pic.twitter.com/5jRHozZpfw

— Progress Action Fund | Republicans In Your Bedroom (@progressaf3) September 19, 2023