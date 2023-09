If Bob Menendez does resign or retire from the Senate, (I hope he does) I've got my money on Congresswoman @MikieSherrill. She was one of President Biden's endorsements in 2018 and has been rock solid in the House.

Oh yeah, she's only 51 so she could serve a long time. She would… pic.twitter.com/RqqvFFulPL

— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 22, 2023