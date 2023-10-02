So this happened Saturday

~ susie

And it was amazing how quickly the GOPers lined up their disinformation machine to distract from the fact that their caucus was trying to shut down the government:

Republicans have learned that if you repeat something often enough, it morphs into what people will accept as “truth.”

What Democrats haven’t learned is, we don’t have to be fair or reasonable when Republicans make accusations. Fuck ’em, they’re liars.

