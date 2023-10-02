So this happened Saturday

And it was amazing how quickly the GOPers lined up their disinformation machine to distract from the fact that their caucus was trying to shut down the government:

Democrats should accept his explanation, and move on. Don't let Republicans keep making a fake issue out of it. There's zero evidence that he did this intentionally to slow down the votes (which doesn't make any logical sense because Jeffries could delay it indefinitely). https://t.co/Pth7sNwZkV — It's Biden AND Harris 2024. Deal with it. (@What46HasDone) October 1, 2023

Republicans have learned that if you repeat something often enough, it morphs into what people will accept as “truth.”

What Democrats haven’t learned is, we don’t have to be fair or reasonable when Republicans make accusations. Fuck ’em, they’re liars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

