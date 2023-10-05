MAGA Nazis

Franklin used to be a fairly normal town, but almost overnight it’s turned into a nest of MAGAts. We should have not been so merciful to the Confederacy:

BREAKING: Franklin's MAGA mayoral candidate shares hate group's posts, warning 'there is no political solution' https://t.co/ycD7PoamZF — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) October 4, 2023

‘You better run’: Neo-Nazis target violent threats at journalists covering Tennessee mayoral race https://t.co/CE6mSUCYjX — Sko Hayes (@skohayes) October 5, 2023

